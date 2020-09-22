The Exec VP – CFO of CBL and Associates (CBL) is Selling Shares

Today, the Exec VP – CFO of CBL and Associates (CBL), Farzana Mitchell, sold shares of CBL for $48.88K.

This is Mitchell’s first Sell trade following 20 Buy transactions. In addition to Farzana Mitchell, 4 other CBL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $1.78 and a one-year low of $0.14.

The insider sentiment on CBL and Associates has been negative according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Farzana Mitchell's trades have generated a 150.9% average return based on past transactions.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.