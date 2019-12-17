The Exec. VP, CFO and Treasurer of TravelCenters (TA) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Exec. VP, CFO and Treasurer of TravelCenters (TA), William Earnest Myers, sold shares of TA for $19.79K.

In addition to William Earnest Myers, 4 other TA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $17.39 and a one-year low of $3.35. Currently, TravelCenters has an average volume of 94.34K.

TravelCenters of America, Inc. engages in the operation and franchise of travel centers and convenience stores. It products and services include diesel fuel and gasoline, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick serve restaurants, travel and convenience stores, and various driver amenities.