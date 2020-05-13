The Exec VP, CAO, Gen Coun & Secy of Plexus (PLXS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Exec VP, CAO, Gen Coun & Secy of Plexus (PLXS), Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, bought shares of PLXS for $345K.

Following this transaction Angelo Michael Ninivaggi’s holding in the company was increased by 19.33% to a total of $2.69 million. In addition to Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, 3 other PLXS executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $86.53 and a one-year low of $35.16. PLXS’s market cap is $1.82 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.40. Currently, Plexus has an average volume of 176.75K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.80, reflecting a -7.9% downside. Three different firms, including J.P. Morgan and Needham, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $958.7K worth of PLXS shares and purchased $345K worth of PLXS shares. The insider sentiment on Plexus has been negative according to 112 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors. The company operates through the following geographical segments: Americas (AMER); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific (APAC). Plexus was founded by Peter Strandwitz, Shirani Ramin and John L. Nussbaum in 1979 and is headquartered in Neenah, WI.

