The Exec VP and of Zions Bancorporation National Association is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Exec VP and of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION), Scott A. Anderson, exercised options to sell 4,631 ZION shares at $27.49 a share, for a total transaction value of $214K.

Following Scott A. Anderson’s last ZION Sell transaction on August 02, 2019, the stock climbed by 4.8%. In addition to Scott A. Anderson, one other ZION executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Zions Bancorporation National Association’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $799 million and quarterly net profit of $183 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $796 million and had a net profit of $226 million. The company has a one-year high of $52.48 and a one-year low of $39.11. ZION’s market cap is $7.67B and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.07.

The insider sentiment on Zions Bancorporation National Association has been negative according to 148 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Zions Bancorporation engages in the provision of banking and related services and offers commercial, retail banking and mortgage lending products & services. Its products involves personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcard, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, direct deposit, and Internet & mobile banking. The company was founded in April 1955 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.