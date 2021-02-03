The Exec. VP and CLO of PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Exec. VP and CLO of PTC Therapeutics (PTCT), Mark Elliott Boulding, sold shares of PTCT for $44.31K.

In addition to Mark Elliott Boulding, 13 other PTCT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on PTC Therapeutics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $118 million and GAAP net loss of -$69,692,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $71.42 million and had a GAAP net loss of $60 million. The company has a one-year high of $70.82 and a one-year low of $30.79. Currently, PTC Therapeutics has an average volume of 59.38K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.20, reflecting a -3.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on PTC Therapeutics has been negative according to 67 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically-differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart W. Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.