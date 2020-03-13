The EXEC VICE PRESIDENT & PRES NA of Whirlpool (WHR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EXEC VICE PRESIDENT & PRES NA of Whirlpool (WHR), Joseph Liotine, bought shares of WHR for $199.8K.

Following this transaction Joseph Liotine’s holding in the company was increased by 6.51% to a total of $3.08 million. In addition to Joseph Liotine, 2 other WHR executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $163.64 and a one-year low of $99.61. Currently, Whirlpool has an average volume of 999.05K. WHR’s market cap is $6.93B and the company has a P/E ratio of 5.58.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $199.9K worth of WHR shares and purchased $256.3K worth of WHR shares. The insider sentiment on Whirlpool has been negative according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Joseph Liotine's trades have generated a -2.6% average return based on past transactions.

Whirlpool Corp. is engaged in manufacturing and marketing home appliances. The company’s products include home laundry appliances, home refrigerators and freezers, home cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances.