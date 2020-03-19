The Exec. Vice Pres-Retail Leasing of Saul Centers (BFS) is Buying Shares

Today, the Exec. Vice Pres-Retail Leasing of Saul Centers (BFS), Christopher Netter, bought shares of BFS for $8,417.

Following this transaction Christopher Netter’s holding in the company was increased by 26.44% to a total of $81.06K.

The company has a one-year high of $58.49 and a one-year low of $25.38. Currently, Saul Centers has an average volume of 67.14K. BFS’s market cap is $605.5M and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.57.

The insider sentiment on Saul Centers has been neutral according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Christopher Netter's trades have generated a -0.9% average return based on past transactions.

Saul Centers, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. Its business activity includes ownership, management and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments.