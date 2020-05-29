The Exec.V.P. of Transdigm Group is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Exec.V.P. of Transdigm Group (TDG), Robert Henderson, exercised options to sell 20,000 TDG shares at $130.09 a share, for a total transaction value of $8.66M.

In addition to Robert Henderson, 5 other TDG executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Transdigm Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.44 billion and quarterly net profit of $319 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.17 billion and had a net profit of $202 million. The company has a one-year high of $673.51 and a one-year low of $200.06. Currently, Transdigm Group has an average volume of 386.87K.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $370.42, reflecting a 14.2% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $8.66M worth of TDG shares and purchased $125.9M worth of TDG shares. The insider sentiment on Transdigm Group has been positive according to 70 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

TransDigm Group, Inc. engages in producing, designing, and supplying of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that predominately provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power, and mechanical motion control technologies. The Airframe segment covers operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that are used in non-power airframe applications utilizing airframe and cabin structure technologies. The Non-Aviation segment focuses on operations that primarily develop, produce, and market products for non-aviation markets. The company was founded by W. Nicholas Howley and Douglas W. Peacock on July 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.