The Exec.V.P. of Transdigm Group is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Exec.V.P. of Transdigm Group (TDG), Robert Henderson, exercised options to sell 10,000 TDG shares at $130.09 a share, for a total transaction value of $4.84M.

Following Robert Henderson’s last TDG Sell transaction on May 29, 2020, the stock climbed by 57.8%. In addition to Robert Henderson, one other TDG executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $673.51 and a one-year low of $200.06. Currently, Transdigm Group has an average volume of 784.51K. TDG’s market cap is $26.16 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 39.10.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $464.17, reflecting a 6.5% upside.

The insider sentiment on Transdigm Group has been neutral according to 72 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TransDigm Group, Inc. engages in producing, designing, and supplying of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that predominately provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power, and mechanical motion control technologies. The Airframe segment covers operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that are used in non-power airframe applications utilizing airframe and cabin structure technologies. The Non-Aviation segment focuses on operations that primarily develop, produce, and market products for non-aviation markets. The company was founded by W. Nicholas Howley and Douglas W. Peacock on July 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.