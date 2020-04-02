The Exec.Chairman & Brand Chief of Under Armour (UA) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Exec.Chairman & Brand Chief of Under Armour (UA), Kevin Plank, bought shares of UA for $43.18K.

Based on Under Armour’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.44 billion and GAAP net loss of -$15,304,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.39 billion and had a net profit of $4.22 million. The company has a one-year high of $24.55 and a one-year low of $6.79. UA’s market cap is $3.64 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 41.20.

Based on 16 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $16.91, reflecting a -54.7% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $35.16K worth of UA shares and purchased $43.18K worth of UA shares.

Under Armour, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S. and Canada. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo. applications. The company was founded by Kevin A. Plank in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.