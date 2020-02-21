The Ex. VP & Chief Legal Officer of M/I Homes (MHO) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Ex. VP & Chief Legal Officer of M/I Homes (MHO), Thomas J. Mason, sold shares of MHO for $30.12K.

Following Thomas J. Mason’s last MHO Sell transaction on August 01, 2019, the stock climbed by 6.8%. In addition to Thomas J. Mason, one other MHO executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on M/I Homes’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $742 million and quarterly net profit of $41.78 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $723 million and had a net profit of $32.41 million. The company has a one-year high of $48.02 and a one-year low of $25.00. Currently, M/I Homes has an average volume of 302.23K.

M/I Homes, Inc. engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester and luxury buyers.