The EVP,General Counsel, Secretary of American Water (AWK) is Selling Shares

Today, the EVP,General Counsel, Secretary of American Water (AWK), Michael Sgro, sold shares of AWK for $1.31M.

Following Michael Sgro’s last AWK Sell transaction on May 17, 2019, the stock climbed by 25.8%. In addition to Michael Sgro, one other AWK executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on American Water’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $902 million and quarterly net profit of $98 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $850 million and had a net profit of $112 million. The company has a one-year high of $141.37 and a one-year low of $100.28. AWK’s market cap is $24.68B and the company has a P/E ratio of 39.83.

Michael Sgro’s trades have generated a -26.3% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

American Water Works Co., Inc. engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers.