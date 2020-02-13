The EVPEnrgySol&PresMidW&FL&NatGas of Duke Energy (DUK) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVPEnrgySol&PresMidW&FL&NatGas of Duke Energy (DUK), Douglas Esamann, bought shares of DUK for $1.43M.

Following this transaction Douglas Esamann’s holding in the company was increased by 23.07% to a total of $7.28 million. In addition to Douglas Esamann, 9 other DUK executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Duke Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6.94 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.34 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.12 billion and had a net profit of $464 million. The company has a one-year high of $98.24 and a one-year low of $84.28. DUK’s market cap is $71.39B and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.25.

Five different firms, including Barclays and Goldman Sachs, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables.