The EVP – Wealth Management of WesBanco (WSBC) is Selling Shares

On February 9, the EVP – Wealth Management of WesBanco (WSBC), Jonathan Dargusch, sold shares of WSBC for $67.3K.

Based on WesBanco’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $152 million and quarterly net profit of $52.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $131 million and had a net profit of $36.38 million. The company has a one-year high of $35.00 and a one-year low of $17.46. WSBC’s market cap is $2.11 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.60.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.38, reflecting a -3.3% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $67.3K worth of WSBC shares and purchased $52.51K worth of WSBC shares. The insider sentiment on WesBanco has been neutral according to 79 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

WesBanco, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers financial services including retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust services, brokerage services, mortgage banking and insurance. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust & Investment Services. The Community Banking segment offers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services. The Trust & Investment Services segment offers trust services as well as various alternative investment products including mutual funds. The company was founded on April 3, 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, WV.