The EVP, TTEC Engage of TTEC Holdings (TTEC) is Selling Shares

On August 11, the EVP, TTEC Engage of TTEC Holdings (TTEC), Martin Deghetto, sold shares of TTEC for $1.15M.

Following Martin Deghetto’s last TTEC Sell transaction on August 20, 2019, the stock climbed by 8.4%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on TTEC Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $432 million and quarterly net profit of $21.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $393 million and had a net profit of $11.8 million. The company has a one-year high of $59.84 and a one-year low of $26.28. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 128.47.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.00, reflecting a -10.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on TTEC Holdings has been negative according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TTEC Holdings, Inc. is a digital global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The company operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions. TTEC Engage segment provided digitally-enabled customer care, acquisition, and fraud prevention services. The company was founded by Kenneth D. Tuchman in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.