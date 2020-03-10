The EVP Strategy and Corporate Dev of Dexcom is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP Strategy and Corporate Dev of Dexcom (DXCM), Steven Robert Pacelli, exercised options to buy 8,927 DXCM shares at $9.80 a share, for a total transaction value of $87.48K. The options were close to expired and Steven Robert Pacelli retained stocks.

Following Steven Robert Pacelli’s last DXCM Buy transaction on May 11, 2018, the stock climbed by 199.8%. Following this transaction Steven Robert Pacelli’s holding in the company was increased by 11.96% to a total of $23.94 million.

Based on Dexcom’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $463 million and quarterly net profit of $92.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $338 million and had a GAAP net loss of $180 million. The company has a one-year high of $306.71 and a one-year low of $107.44. Currently, Dexcom has an average volume of 992.38K.

12 different firms, including Merrill Lynch and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy DXCM with a $300.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Dexcom has been positive according to 124 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Steven Robert Pacelli's trades have generated a -61.8% average return based on past transactions.

DexCom, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company. The firm engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G4 PLATINUM System, DexCom G5 Mobil, DexCom Share and Mobile apps.