The EVP, Strategic Development of Newmont Mining (NEM) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, Strategic Development of Newmont Mining (NEM), Randall Engel, bought shares of NEM for $3.88M.

This recent transaction increases Randall Engel’s holding in the company by 24.74% to a total of $19.38 million. Following Randall Engel’s last NEM Buy transaction on May 13, 2010, the stock climbed by 14.9%.

Based on Newmont Mining’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.58 billion and quarterly net profit of $822 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.8 billion and had a net profit of $87 million. The company has a one-year high of $66.07 and a one-year low of $30.21. NEM’s market cap is $50.52 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.00.

Nine different firms, including B.Riley FBR and BMO Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $67.69, reflecting a -5.3% downside. Starting in May 2020, NEM received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $5.7M worth of NEM shares and purchased $4.98M worth of NEM shares.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States. The South America segment consists primarily of Yanacocha in Peru and Merian in Suriname. The Australia segment consists primarily of Boddington, Tanami and Kalgoorlie in Australia. The Africa segment consists primarily of Ahafo and Akyem in Ghana. The company was founded by William Boyce Thompson on May 2, 1921 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

