The EVP, Secretary and GC of Ryman (RHP) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, Secretary and GC of Ryman (RHP), Scott Lynn, bought shares of RHP for $14.7K.

This recent transaction increases Scott Lynn’s holding in the company by 7.33% to a total of $297.3K. This is Lynn’s first Buy trade following 5 Sell transactions.

Based on Ryman’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $447 million and quarterly net profit of $44.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $361 million and had a net profit of $159 million. The company has a one-year high of $91.57 and a one-year low of $13.25. Currently, Ryman has an average volume of 571.57K.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality, Entertainment and Corporate & Other.