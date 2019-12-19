The EVP, SCS of Southern Co is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP, SCS of Southern Co (SO), Stan Connally, exercised options to sell 118,088 SO shares at $41.84 a share, for a total transaction value of $7.5M.

Following Stan Connally’s last SO Sell transaction on March 01, 2017, the stock climbed by 19.8%. In addition to Stan Connally, one other SO executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $64.26 and a one-year low of $42.50. SO’s market cap is $66.73B and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.63.

The insider sentiment on Southern Co has been negative according to 72 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Stan Connally's trades have generated a 4.4% average return based on past transactions.

The Southern Co. is a holding company, which engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas.