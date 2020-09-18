The EVP Sales & Marketing of Ocean Bio-Chem (OBCI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP Sales & Marketing of Ocean Bio-Chem (OBCI), Gregor Dornau, sold shares of OBCI for $3,000.

Following Gregor Dornau’s last OBCI Sell transaction on August 21, 2013, the stock climbed by 12.5%. In addition to Gregor Dornau, 6 other OBCI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Ocean Bio-Chem’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $15.7 million and quarterly net profit of $3.45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.94 million and had a net profit of $1.01 million. The company has a one-year high of $22.55 and a one-year low of $3.10. OBCI’s market cap is $140 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.20.

The insider sentiment on Ocean Bio-Chem has been negative according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Gregor Dornau's trades have generated a 27.2% average return based on past transactions.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. is a consumer products company. It manufactures markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. It also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets. The company was founded by Peter G. Dornau and Arthur Spector on November 13, 1973 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.