The EVP-Real Estate of Pricesmart (PSMT) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP-Real Estate of Pricesmart (PSMT), Rodrigo Calvo, sold shares of PSMT for $147.1K.

Following Rodrigo Calvo’s last PSMT Sell transaction on November 04, 2019, the stock climbed by 17.7%. In addition to Rodrigo Calvo, 11 other PSMT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Pricesmart’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $877 million and quarterly net profit of $27.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $812 million and had a net profit of $19.73 million. The company has a one-year high of $102.53 and a one-year low of $41.15. PSMT’s market cap is $2.89 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 34.40.

The insider sentiment on Pricesmart has been negative according to 96 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PriceSmart, Inc. engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices. The Central America Operations segment f covers Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua. The Caribbean Operations segment includes Dominican Republic, Aruba, Barbados, Trinidad, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Jamaica. The company was founded by Sol Price and Robert E. Price in 1994 and is headquartered San Diego, CA.