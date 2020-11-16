The EVP – Real Estate Investments of Camden Property is Exercising Options

On November 12 it was reported that the EVP – Real Estate Investments of Camden Property (CPT), William Sengelmann, exercised options to sell 13,440 CPT shares at $10.51 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.37M.

Following William Sengelmann’s last CPT Sell transaction on August 17, 2018, the stock climbed by 12.3%. In addition to William Sengelmann, one other CPT executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Camden Property’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $266 million and quarterly net profit of $34.96 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $261 million and had a net profit of $43.6 million. The company has a one-year high of $120.73 and a one-year low of $62.48. CPT’s market cap is $9.77 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 52.50.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $100.86, reflecting a -0.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Camden Property has been negative according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

William Sengelmann’s trades have generated a -9.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S. The company was founded by Richard J. Campo and D. Keith Oden on May 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.