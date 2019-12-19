The EVP, Product Segment of Ormat Technologies is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP, Product Segment of Ormat Technologies (ORA), Shlomi Argas, exercised options to sell 1,521 ORA shares at $63.35 a share, for a total transaction value of $118.2K.

Following Shlomi Argas’ last ORA Sell transaction on August 12, 2019, the stock climbed by 6.3%. In addition to Shlomi Argas, 3 other ORA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ormat Technologies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $170 million and quarterly net profit of $15.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $166 million and had a net profit of $10.58 million. The company has a one-year high of $79.18 and a one-year low of $49.70. ORA’s market cap is $3.92B and the company has a P/E ratio of 41.90.

The insider sentiment on Ormat Technologies has been negative according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Shlomi Argas’ trades have generated a -13.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Products, and Other.