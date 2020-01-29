The EVP – Principal Subsidiary of Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP – Principal Subsidiary of Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC), Peter Rayno, bought shares of EBTC for $54.76K.

Following this transaction Peter Rayno’s holding in the company was increased by 21.29% to a total of $306.9K. Following Peter Rayno’s last EBTC Buy transaction on June 23, 2016, the stock climbed by 8.8%.

Based on Enterprise Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $38.96 million and quarterly net profit of $8.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $33.21 million and had a net profit of $6.5 million. The company has a one-year high of $34.75 and a one-year low of $26.85. EBTC’s market cap is $386.1M and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.29.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3,279 worth of EBTC shares and purchased $54.76K worth of EBTC shares. The insider sentiment on Enterprise Bancorp has been neutral according to 105 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank that engages in the provision of gathering deposits. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Commercial and Industrial; Commercial Construction; Residential Mortgages; Home Equity Loans and Lines; and Consumer.