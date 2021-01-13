The EVP & Pres. Wine and Spirits of Constellation Brands (STZ) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & Pres. Wine and Spirits of Constellation Brands (STZ), Robert Lee Hanson, sold shares of STZ for $1.4M.

Following Robert Lee Hanson’s last STZ Sell transaction on January 10, 2020, the stock climbed by 41.7%. In addition to Robert Lee Hanson, one other STZ executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Constellation Brands’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.44 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.28 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2 billion and had a net profit of $360 million. The company has a one-year high of $240.76 and a one-year low of $104.28. STZ’s market cap is $43.99 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.30.

Based on 16 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $249.44, reflecting a -9.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Constellation Brands has been negative according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Constellation Brands, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points. The Corporate Operations and Other segment comprises of costs of executive management, corporate development, corporate finance, human resources, internal audit, investor relations, legal, public relations and information technology. The Canopy segment consists of canopy equity method Investments. The company was founded by Marvin Sands in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, NY.

