The EVP & Pres. Wine and Spirits of Constellation Brands is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the EVP & Pres. Wine and Spirits of Constellation Brands (STZ), Robert Lee Hanson, exercised options to sell 4,056 STZ shares for a total transaction value of $790.9K.

In addition to Robert Lee Hanson, one other STZ executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Constellation Brands’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2 billion and quarterly net profit of $360 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.97 billion and had a net profit of $303 million. The company has a one-year high of $214.48 and a one-year low of $157.14. STZ’s market cap is $36.65B and the company has a P/E ratio of 48.76.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Constellation Brands, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands.