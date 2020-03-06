The EVP; Pres. – International of SBA Communications (SBAC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP; Pres. – International of SBA Communications (SBAC), Kurt Bagwell, sold shares of SBAC for $8.73M.

Following Kurt Bagwell’s last SBAC Sell transaction on August 13, 2019, the stock climbed by 41.3%. In addition to Kurt Bagwell, 5 other SBAC executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on SBA Communications’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $514 million and quarterly net profit of $67.35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $484 million and had a net profit of $57.15 million. The company has a one-year high of $309.85 and a one-year low of $182.11. Currently, SBA Communications has an average volume of 727.33K.

The insider sentiment on SBA Communications has been negative according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

