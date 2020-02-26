The EVP, Pres Intermodal of JB Hunt (JBHT) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, Pres Intermodal of JB Hunt (JBHT), Terrence Matthews, sold shares of JBHT for $731.9K.

In addition to Terrence Matthews, 4 other JBHT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on JB Hunt’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.45 billion and quarterly net profit of $145 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.32 billion and had a net profit of $88.68 million. The company has a one-year high of $122.29 and a one-year low of $83.64. Currently, JB Hunt has an average volume of 836.55K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.15M worth of JBHT shares and purchased $667K worth of JBHT shares. The insider sentiment on JB Hunt has been negative according to 70 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.