The EVP & Pres – Global Regions of Ecolab is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP & Pres – Global Regions of Ecolab (ECL), Jill Wyant, exercised options to sell 101,891 ECL shares at $105.25 a share, for a total transaction value of $20.56M.

Following Jill Wyant’s last ECL Sell transaction on May 09, 2019, the stock climbed by 15.0%. In addition to Jill Wyant, 3 other ECL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Ecolab’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.82 billion and quarterly net profit of $430 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.76 billion and had a net profit of $395 million. The company has a one-year high of $211.24 and a one-year low of $168.01. ECL’s market cap is $56.04B and the company has a P/E ratio of 36.47.

The insider sentiment on Ecolab has been negative according to 115 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ecolab, Inc. engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional and Global Energy. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, life sciences and textile care operating segments.