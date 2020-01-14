The EVP & Pres. External Affairs of Southern Co is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the EVP & Pres. External Affairs of Southern Co (SO), Christopher Womack, exercised options to sell 54,966 SO shares at $44.06 a share, for a total transaction value of $3.55M.

Following Christopher Womack’s last SO Sell transaction on June 06, 2019, the stock climbed by 10.3%. In addition to Christopher Womack, 2 other SO executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Southern Co’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.32 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.38 billion and had a net profit of $282 million. The company has a one-year high of $64.92 and a one-year low of $46.07. SO’s market cap is $67.69B and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.84.

The insider sentiment on Southern Co has been negative according to 74 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Southern Co. is a holding company, which engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas.