The EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking of Discover Financial Services (DFS) is Selling Shares

On February 8, the EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking of Discover Financial Services (DFS), Carlos Minetti, sold shares of DFS for $1.69M.

Following Carlos Minetti’s last DFS Sell transaction on January 28, 2020, the stock climbed by 21.4%. In addition to Carlos Minetti, one other DFS executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $100.96 and a one-year low of $23.25. DFS’s market cap is $28.96 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 25.90.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $99.54, reflecting a -6.0% downside.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals and small businesses on the Discover Network; and consumer banking products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and deposit products. The Payment Services segment includes PULSE, Diners Club, and the company’s network partners business, which includes credit, debit, and prepaid cards issued on the Discover Network by third parties. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, IL.

