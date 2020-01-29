The EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking of Discover Financial Services (DFS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking of Discover Financial Services (DFS), Carlos Minetti, bought shares of DFS for $221.2K.

Following Carlos Minetti’s last DFS Buy transaction on January 29, 2014, the stock climbed by 27.3%. This is Minetti’s first Buy trade following 7 Sell transactions.

Based on Discover Financial Services’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.56 billion and quarterly net profit of $708 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.41 billion and had a net profit of $681 million. The company has a one-year high of $92.98 and a one-year low of $66.54. DFS’s market cap is $23.32B and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.29.

Six different firms, including Credit Suisse and Piper Sandler, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.11M worth of DFS shares and purchased $1.83M worth of DFS shares. The insider sentiment on Discover Financial Services has been positive according to 71 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments.