The EVP & Pres. Beer of Constellation Brands (STZ) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & Pres. Beer of Constellation Brands (STZ), Paul Hetterich, sold shares of STZ for $9.04M.

Following Paul Hetterich’s last STZ Sell transaction on January 18, 2017, the stock climbed by 62.5%. In addition to Paul Hetterich, one other STZ executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Constellation Brands’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2 billion and quarterly net profit of $360 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.97 billion and had a net profit of $303 million. The company has a one-year high of $214.48 and a one-year low of $163.52. STZ’s market cap is $39.12B and the company has a P/E ratio of 52.05.

The insider sentiment on Constellation Brands has been negative according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Constellation Brands, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands.

