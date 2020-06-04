The EVP Operations of SBA Communications is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP Operations of SBA Communications (SBAC), Mark Ciarfella, exercised options to sell 7,038 SBAC shares at $182.30 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.25M.

Following Mark Ciarfella’s last SBAC Sell transaction on May 03, 2019, the stock climbed by 112.6%. In addition to Mark Ciarfella, 8 other SBAC executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on SBA Communications’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $517 million and GAAP net loss of -$127,058,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $493 million and had a net profit of $25.99 million. The company has a one-year high of $320.77 and a one-year low of $205.20. Currently, SBA Communications has an average volume of 606.19K.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $323.10, reflecting a -3.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on SBA Communications has been negative according to 57 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mark Ciarfella’s trades have generated a -32.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless. The International Site Leasing segment acquires and develops towers. The Site Development segment includes consulting and construction activities. The company was founded by Steven E. Bernstein in 1989 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.