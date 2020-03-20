The EVP of Zogenix (ZGNX) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP of Zogenix (ZGNX), Bradley Galer, bought shares of ZGNX for $19.68K.

Following this transaction Bradley Galer’s holding in the company was increased by 11.09% to a total of $185.5K. In addition to Bradley Galer, one other ZGNX executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Zogenix’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.95 million and GAAP net loss of $56.06 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $22.43 million. The company has a one-year high of $57.22 and a one-year low of $16.65.

Seven different firms, including Guggenheim and Leerink Partners, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Zogenix has been positive according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Zogenix, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include ZX008 and Relday.

