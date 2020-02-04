The EVP of Whirlpool (WHR) is Selling Shares

Today, the EVP of Whirlpool (WHR), Joao Carlos Brega, sold shares of WHR for $1.31M.

In addition to Joao Carlos Brega, one other WHR executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $163.64 and a one-year low of $114.00. Currently, Whirlpool has an average volume of 975.32K. WHR’s market cap is $9.27B and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.98.

The insider sentiment on Whirlpool has been negative according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission).

Whirlpool Corp. is engaged in manufacturing and marketing home appliances. The company’s products include home laundry appliances, home refrigerators and freezers, home cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances.