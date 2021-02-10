The EVP of Whirlpool is Exercising Options

On February 8 it was reported that the EVP of Whirlpool (WHR), Joao Carlos Brega, exercised options to sell 9,866 WHR shares at $132.19 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.88M.

Following Joao Carlos Brega’s last WHR Sell transaction on February 04, 2020, the stock climbed by 55.2%.

Based on Whirlpool’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5.8 billion and quarterly net profit of $497 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.38 billion and had a net profit of $288 million. The company has a one-year high of $214.68 and a one-year low of $64.00. Currently, Whirlpool has an average volume of 543.44K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $210.00, reflecting a -4.6% downside.

Whirlpool Corp. is engaged in manufacturing and marketing home appliances. The company’s products include home laundry appliances, home refrigerators and freezers, home cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. Its brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp,Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit. The company operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Latin America; and Asia. Whirlpool was founded by Emory Upton, Fred Upton, and Louis C. Upton in 1898 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, MI.