The EVP of Vector Group (VGR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP of Vector Group (VGR), Richard Lampen, bought shares of VGR for $271.3K.

This recent transaction increases Richard Lampen’s holding in the company by 9% to a total of $3.19 million. In addition to Richard Lampen, one other VGR executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Vector Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $454 million and GAAP net loss of -$3,231,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $421 million and had a net profit of $14.95 million. Currently, Vector Group has an average volume of 662.01K. The company has a one-year high of $14.42 and a one-year low of $7.92.

The insider sentiment on Vector Group has been negative according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Vector Group Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco and Real Estate. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacture and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes investments in consolidated and non-consolidated real estate businesses. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.