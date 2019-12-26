The EVP OF SUBSIDIARY of SB Financial Group (SBFG) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP OF SUBSIDIARY of SB Financial Group (SBFG), Jonathan Gathman, bought shares of SBFG for $34.9K.

Following Jonathan Gathman’s last SBFG Buy transaction on June 28, 2011, the stock climbed by 16.6%. Following this transaction Jonathan Gathman’s holding in the company was increased by 18.35% to a total of $621.6K.

Based on SB Financial Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $16.91 million and quarterly net profit of $3.76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.46 million and had a net profit of $3.11 million. SBFG’s market cap is $123.4M and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.26. The company has a one-year high of $19.58 and a one-year low of $15.76.

SB Financial Group, Inc. operates as a bank holding company that engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, The State Bank and Trust Co., RFCBC, Inc., Rurbanc Data Services, Inc., and Rurban Statutory Trust II. Its activities involve commercial banking, item processing, and trust and financial services.