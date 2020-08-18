The EVP of Sonoco Products (SON) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP of Sonoco Products (SON), Rodger Fuller, sold shares of SON for $309.8K.

The company has a one-year high of $62.77 and a one-year low of $37.30. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 438.14. Currently, Sonoco Products has an average volume of 70.17K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $53.00, reflecting a 3.5% upside.

The insider sentiment on Sonoco Products has been negative according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sonoco Products Co. engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and provides packaging services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round composite cans, shaped rigid paperboard containers, fiber and plastic caulk/adhesive tubes, aluminum, steel and peelable membrane easy-open closures for composite and metal cans; thermoformed rigid plastic trays, cups and bowls; injection molded containers, spools and parts; high-barrier flexible and forming plastic packaging films, modified atmosphere packaging, lidding films, printed flexible packaging, rotogravure cylinder engraving, global brand management. The Display and Packaging segment consists of point-of-purchase displays; custom packaging; retail packaging, including printed backer cards, thermoformed blisters and heat sealing equipment; fulfillment; primary package filling; supply chain management; paperboard specialties. The Paper and Industrial Converted Products segment includes recycled paperboard, chipboard, tubeboard, lightweight corestock, boxboard, linerboard, corrugating medium, specialty grades; paperboard tubes and cores, molded plugs, reels; collection, processing and recycling of old corrugated containers, paper, plastics, metal, glass and other recyclable materials. The Protective Solutions segment provides custom-engineered, paperboard-based and expanded foam protective packaging and components; temperature-assured packaging. The company was founded by James Lide Coker on May 10, 1899 and is headquartered at Hartsville, SC.