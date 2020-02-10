The EVP of Select Bancorp is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the EVP of Select Bancorp (SLCT), David Richard Tobin, exercised options to sell 1,000 SLCT shares at $6.30 a share, for a total transaction value of $11.6K.

Based on Select Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $16.26 million and quarterly net profit of $3.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.79 million and had a net profit of $4.45 million. SLCT’s market cap is $213M and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.12. Currently, Select Bancorp has an average volume of 17.43K.

The insider sentiment on Select Bancorp has been positive according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Select Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial and retail financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts; commercial, consumer, mortgage, and personal loans; and other associated financial services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dunn, NC.