The EVP of Oxford Industries (OXM) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP of Oxford Industries (OXM), Thomas E. Campbell, sold shares of OXM for $383.7K.

Based on Oxford Industries’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $241 million and quarterly net profit of $1.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $234 million and had a net profit of $1.86 million. The company has a one-year high of $85.36 and a one-year low of $63.73. OXM’s market cap is $1.29B and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.34.

The insider sentiment on Oxford Industries has been negative according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Oxford Industries, Inc. engages in the design, sourcing, and marketing of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier, Thomas C. Chubb III, and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.