The EVP of Nucor (NUE) is Selling Shares

Today, the EVP of Nucor (NUE), Raymond Napolitan, sold shares of NUE for $728.1K.

In addition to Raymond Napolitan, one other NUE executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $58.70 and a one-year low of $27.53. Currently, Nucor has an average volume of 300.00K. NUE’s market cap is $12.25 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.30.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.38, reflecting a -7.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Nucor has been negative according to 52 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments. The Steel Products segment includes steel joists and joist girders, steel deck, fabricated concrete reinforcing steel, cold finished steel, steel fasteners, metal building systems, steel grating, tubular products businesses, piling products business, and wire and wire mesh. The Raw Materials segment consists direct reduced iron, and ferrous and nonferrous metals. The company was founded by Ransom E. Olds in 1905 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.