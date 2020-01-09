The EVP of Nordson (NDSN) is Selling Shares

Today, the EVP of Nordson (NDSN), Shelly Peet, sold shares of NDSN for $244.1K.

In addition to Shelly Peet, 2 other NDSN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Nordson’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $585 million and quarterly net profit of $103 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $569 million and had a net profit of $86.7 million. The company has a one-year high of $168.98 and a one-year low of $120.20. NDSN’s market cap is $9.36B and the company has a P/E ratio of 27.99.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.14M worth of NDSN shares and purchased $166K worth of NDSN shares. The insider sentiment on Nordson has been negative according to 90 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Adhesive Dispensing, Advanced Technology, and Industrial Coating Systems.