The EVP of Nasdaq (NDAQ) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP of Nasdaq (NDAQ), Pc Nelson Griggs, sold shares of NDAQ for $411.2K.

Following Pc Nelson Griggs’ last NDAQ Sell transaction on September 09, 2019, the stock climbed by 14.6%.

The company has a one-year high of $120.23 and a one-year low of $82.22. Currently, Nasdaq has an average volume of 774.42K. NDAQ’s market cap is $19.45B and the company has a P/E ratio of 25.16.

Nasdaq, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology.