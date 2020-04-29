The EVP of Nasdaq (NDAQ) is Selling Shares

Today, the EVP of Nasdaq (NDAQ), Pc Nelson Griggs, sold shares of NDAQ for $219.7K.

In addition to Pc Nelson Griggs, one other NDAQ executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Nasdaq’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.35 billion and quarterly net profit of $203 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.04 billion and had a net profit of $247 million. The company has a one-year high of $120.24 and a one-year low of $71.67. Currently, Nasdaq has an average volume of 826.98K.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $111.67, reflecting a 1.0% upside.

The insider sentiment on Nasdaq has been negative according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Pc Nelson Griggs’ trades have generated a -14.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Nasdaq, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses. The Corporate Services segment includes its corporate solutions and listing services businesses. The Information Services segment includes data products, index licensing and services businesses. The Market Technology segment is a global technology solutions provider and partner to exchanges, clearing organizations, central securities depositories, regulators, banks, brokers and corporate businesses. The company was founded by Gordon S. Macklin in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

