The EVP of MFA Financial (MFA) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP of MFA Financial (MFA), Ronald Freydberg, bought shares of MFA for $90.15K.

This recent transaction increases Ronald Freydberg’s holding in the company by 2.39% to a total of $3.91 million.

Based on MFA Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $193 million and quarterly net profit of $100 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $161 million and had a net profit of $60.41 million. MFA’s market cap is $2.75B and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.65. The company has a one-year high of $8.09 and a one-year low of $5.25.

Starting in May 2019, MFA received 8 Buy ratings in a row.

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans.