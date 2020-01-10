The EVP of Meridian Interstate Bancorp is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the EVP of Meridian Interstate Bancorp (EBSB), Merritt Edward, exercised options to buy 12,242 EBSB shares at $3.79 a share, for a total transaction value of $46.4K. The options were close to expired and Merritt Edward J retained stocks.

This recent transaction increases Merritt Edward J’s holding in the company by 16.27% to a total of $1.7 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Meridian Interstate Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $71.37 million and quarterly net profit of $19.69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $61.85 million and had a net profit of $12.36 million. The company has a one-year high of $20.86 and a one-year low of $14.62. EBSB’s market cap is $1.04B and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.07.

The insider sentiment on Meridian Interstate Bancorp has been negative according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Merritt Edward J’s trades have generated a 7.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.