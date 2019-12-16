The EVP of Lakeland Financial (LKFN) is Selling Shares

Today, the EVP of Lakeland Financial (LKFN), Eric Ottinger, sold shares of LKFN for $98.04K.

Following Eric Ottinger’s last LKFN Sell transaction on March 18, 2019, the stock climbed by 0.8%. In addition to Eric Ottinger, one other LKFN executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Lakeland Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $65.53 million and quarterly net profit of $21.45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $60.81 million and had a net profit of $20.57 million. The company has a one-year high of $49.20 and a one-year low of $37.79. Currently, Lakeland Financial has an average volume of 71.68K.

The insider sentiment on Lakeland Financial has been negative according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services through its wholly-owned subsidiary Lake City Bank. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services.