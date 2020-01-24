The EVP of Kansas City Southern is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP of Kansas City Southern (KSU), Warren Erdman, exercised options to sell 3,800 KSU shares at $35.41 a share, for a total transaction value of $624.3K.

Following Warren Erdman’s last KSU Sell transaction on September 05, 2019, the stock climbed by 37.5%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Kansas City Southern’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $730 million and quarterly net profit of $127 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $705 million and had a net profit of $161 million. The company has a one-year high of $168.81 and a one-year low of $101.11. KSU’s market cap is $16.53B and the company has a P/E ratio of 30.84.

The insider sentiment on Kansas City Southern has been negative according to 95 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The company also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.